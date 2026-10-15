10 students die from Ebola in DR Congo — Anadolu Agency

At least 10 students have died from Ebola virus disease in Ituri province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. In total, 25 confirmed cases of infection among schoolchildren have been recorded at several schools in the province, Anadolu Agency reports.

Cases among schoolchildren

According to education officials in Bunia, 10 of the 25 infected students have died. Another seven are receiving treatment at specialized Ebola treatment centers in the region.

The new school year began more than a month ago amid the ongoing outbreak. Provincial education official Yvonne Muke called on schools to strengthen preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus.

According to him, the government, with the support of international partners, is stepping up its response to the epidemic in schools by distributing disinfectants and protective supplies to students and staff. He also called for ensuring the proper use of these supplies and compliance with medical recommendations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Scale of the outbreak

The World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa said in a situation report that the outbreak in the DR Congo continues to evolve, expanding geographically and in the number of infections and deaths.

The epidemic has affected 65 health zones in seven provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo and South Ubangi. Ituri remains the main epicenter of the outbreak, while significant virus transmission persists in North Kivu and Haut-Uele.

According to updated data from the DR Congo Ministry of Health, 9,144 Ebola cases have been confirmed in the country since the outbreak was declared in May, of which 4,410 resulted in deaths.

Read us on