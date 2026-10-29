Video: A brawl between the ruling party and the opposition in the Armenian parliament was broadcast live

On October 29, in the Armenian parliament, a verbal altercation between representatives of the ruling party and the opposition escalated into a mass brawl, which was broadcast live. After the incident, an ambulance arrived at the National Assembly building.

The clash occurred during a parliamentary session between deputies from the ruling “Civic Contract” party and the opposition “Strong Armenia” bloc.

Initially, a verbal altercation broke out among the lawmakers, which later escalated into a physical confrontation. The lawmakers exchanged blows with their fists and feet. The brawl then continued in the parliament’s hallway, where profanity was hurled.

Security personnel and other lawmakers tried to break up the fight, but were not immediately successful.

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Parliament Speaker Ruben Rubinyan stated that he would not interrupt the live broadcast of the session so that citizens could see what was happening in the chamber.

An ambulance arrived at the parliament building following the incident. According to media reports, Andranik Gevorgyan, a lawmaker from “Strong Armenia,” had a nosebleed, and the clothing of another representative from that bloc, Ruben Mkhitaryan, was torn.

Source: NEWS AM

Prior to this, in early October, a brawl also broke out between lawmakers in the Armenian parliament.

Meanwhile, Armenia has begun the official nationalization of a Russian oligarch’s energy company.

As a reminder, Pashinyan is recalling Armenia’s ambassador to Russia amid deteriorating relations.

Armenia has sharply increased its exports to the EU amid trade restrictions imposed by Russia.

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