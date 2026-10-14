Video: Trump's New Press Secretary Confused Her Husband with the President

Katie Zakaria, who replaced Caroline Levitt as press secretary to U.S. President Donald Trump, held her first briefing at the White House. The briefing lasted only 14 minutes and was marked by an awkward moment involving her husband and the U.S. president.

When asked how she plans to balance her job with her role as a mother of four, given that her family lives in California, Zakaria said that they are all moving to Washington. However, while answering, she accidentally confused her husband with Trump, according to The Independent.

“The idea that I won’t be spending my evenings with my children is absolutely unacceptable, so my president… uh, sorry, my husband is here…,” Zakaria said.

After correcting herself, the spokeswoman took the situation in stride.

“Nice slip of the tongue,” she remarked.

The briefing lasted 14 minutes. During the first eight minutes, Katie praised the “energetic president” and cited “record attendance” at his rallies. She then briefly listed positive indicators regarding wage growth, drug prices, employment, and energy production volumes.

She spent no more than six minutes answering questions from journalists.

Among the media outlets whose representatives managed to ask questions were Breitbart, Fox News, and the Daily Mail. After that, Katie ended the press conference early. It was one of the shortest briefings in the last decade, and the spokesperson’s noticeable nervousness became a topic of discussion in Washington.

Western media outlets have already criticized her debut. The Independent called it a disaster, while the New York Post noted that the new White House press secretary was overly nervous.

Despite this, her boss was pleased with his new employee’s performance.

“In my opinion, she did a great job. She spoke very well,” he said.

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According to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to the New York Post, Trump personally briefed his new chief spokesperson in the Oval Office, which is why she was slightly late. He instructed her to take advantage of the significant public interest in the briefing to detail her accomplishments and announce the decision to demand the resignation of U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Before joining the White House, Katie Zakaria worked at Trump’s media company and served as press secretary for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Source: The Independent

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