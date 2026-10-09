Video: A tornado in Sicily overturned cars and seriously injured a married couple

A powerful tornado swept through the city of Marsala and neighboring towns in Sicily. The storm overturned cars and damaged a school and residential buildings. Two people sustained serious injuries.

Marsala, Petrosino, and Mazara del Vallo suffered the most damage. In one of the towns, the tornado destroyed a house, and at a school, it shattered windows and partially damaged the roof. The wind also knocked down power line poles.

A married couple who were in their car during the storm were seriously injured. Both were hospitalized in critical condition.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/ssstwitter-com-1791554040614.mp4

Salvatore Cocina, head of Sicily’s Civil Protection Service, called the event nearly unprecedented for the island. He also highlighted the risks of extreme weather events amid the climate crisis.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/ssstwitter-com-1791554097473.mp4

Regional President Renato Schifani promised to allocate funds to address the aftermath of the storm. A warning for possible heavy rain and storms remains in effect for the region on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

In the U.S., Hurricane Isaias has intensified to a Category 3 storm and is approaching the Gulf Coast. A state of emergency has been declared in Alabama and Florida, and several cities and counties in southern Mississippi have taken similar measures due to the threat of storm surges, high winds, and heavy rains.

In the U.S., in the Gulf of Mexico, oil production of 1.28 million barrels per day has been suspended due to Hurricane Isaias. This accounts for 62.89% of the region’s current oil production.

Read us on