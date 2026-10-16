Video: 19 Injured in France After Bus Collides with Train Near the English Channel

On Friday, October 16, 2026, a bus and a train collided on the French side of the Channel Tunnel. Nineteen people were injured in the accident.

The collision between a minibus and a freight train occurred on Thursday evening.

There were 19 people in the minibus, including the driver. Two of the injured are in serious condition.

Ambulances, firefighters, police, and a helicopter were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The freight train was stopped near the entrance to the Channel Tunnel. The minibus was carrying truck drivers who were preparing to board the Le Shuttle train at the Eurotunnel loading platform.

The drivers were of various nationalities, all of them men.

Authorities added that this is the first time an accident “of this type” has occurred on the Eurotunnel loading platform.

Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the circumstances of the accident.

Channel Tunnel: Accident Between a Bus and a Train Leaves at Least 19 Injured https://t.co/ioaua97xLG — BFM (@BFMTV) October 15, 2026

A photo from the scene, published in French media, shows a heavily damaged minibus surrounded by police and medical personnel.

The rail operator stated: “This incident does not involve or affect Eurostar trains traveling to and from London. All Eurostar trains will run on schedule.”

It was also noted that the collision “occurred a few kilometers from the Channel Tunnel.”

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