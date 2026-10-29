On October 29, a rock slide occurred near the entrance to the Open-Air Museum in Göreme, Cappadocia, Turkey. According to preliminary reports, there are fatalities and injuries as a result of the incident. Large pieces of rock fell near the entrance to the tourist complex. The circumstances of the collapse and the exact number of victims are currently being determined.

According to local media reports, large boulders collapsed near the entrance to the tourist attraction. People may still be trapped under the rubble.

The exact number of fatalities and injuries is currently unknown. There is no official confirmation yet regarding the scale of the tragedy or the circumstances of the collapse.

The open-air museum in Göreme is one of Cappadocia’s most famous tourist attractions. It is located among the rock formations for which central Turkey is famous.

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The complex features ancient monasteries, churches, and dwellings carved into volcanic rock. Some of the churches are known for their Byzantine-era wall paintings.

Göreme is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site “Göreme National Park and the Rock Sites of Cappadocia.”

This was reported with reference to the Turkish news outlet TV100.

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