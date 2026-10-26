On Monday, Moldovan border police detained a Ukrainian citizen who crossed the state border on a motorized paraglider. After his detention, the man requested asylum in the country.

According to reports, on Monday, October 26, border guards from the “Larga” Border Police Sector discovered a Ukrainian citizen who had illegally crossed the state border from Ukraine into Moldova using a motorized paraglider.

The man was found approximately 2 kilometers from the state border.

According to reports, Moldovan border guards received information from their Ukrainian counterparts about the detection of an individual who had illegally crossed the border in the direction of Chernivtsi–Larga. Based on this information, law enforcement officers carried out operational measures to identify and locate the individual. It is reported that during the check, the Ukrainian national requested asylum in Moldova.

The Moldovan Border Police are continuing their investigation to clarify all the circumstances in accordance with applicable law, the statement said.







This is stated in a police report.

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