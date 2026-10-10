Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters said that during operations in various regions of the country from October 2 to 8, the military killed 36 militants, rescued at least 50 abducted people and detained several suspects accused of collaborating with terrorist groups. Premium Times Nigeria reports, citing a statement by Major General Michael Onoja, director of defence media operations.

Operations in the north

According to Onoja, troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 26 militants in Borno and Yobe states. They included 25 people who, according to the military, were attempting to infiltrate the town of Kukawa in Borno State. Several abductees were also rescued in these states, including three people who, according to the headquarters, had been held for seven years, while suspected accomplices, logistics suppliers and smugglers were detained.

In the northwest, Operation Fansan Yamma forces, according to the Defence Headquarters, killed 10 militants from the Lakurawa group in the Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The military reported seizing 17 motorcycles, a machine gun, an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and a communication device. In Katsina State, according to their data, 18 kidnapping victims were rescued, while a seven-year-old boy was rescued in Kaduna State.

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Operations in the south and centre of the country

In southeastern Nigeria, Operation Udo Ka troops said they rescued 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps members who had been abducted on the Owerri–Onitsha highway in Imo State. According to the military, a local woman abducted while travelling to a market was rescued along with them. The people were rescued in the Ndegwu community in the Owerri West area after an operation involving military personnel and other security agencies.

The headquarters representative also said that a joint security team killed Abdussamaad Ohida in Owo forest in Ondo State on October 2. The military described him as a senior ISWAP commander. According to their information, he was the deputy head of ISWAP in Central Nigeria and was preparing large-scale attacks in southern states ahead of the festive season.

In Niger State, Operation Savannah Shield forces detained a wanted suspected militant, while in Kwara State they rescued three people who had escaped from kidnappers in a forest. Illegal weapons and ammunition were seized during raids in Taraba State. In Rivers State, the military discovered three illegal oil refining sites and seized about 2,500 litres of allegedly stolen petrol.

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