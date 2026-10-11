In South Korea, imprisoned former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee received a total of around 2.19 billion won, or $1.62 million, in their inmate accounts. The data from the Ministry of Justice were released by Lee Sung-yoon, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, reports Korea Herald.

Funds credited to the accounts

From July 10 to September 9, 2026, Yoon received 1.95 billion won through 45,770 deposits. From her arrest on August 12, 2025, through September 9, 2026, Kim Keon Hee received 240 million won in 10,415 deposits.

The amount of money received by the couple is approximately eight times the president’s annual salary. According to the released data, each of them received more money than any other inmate at the respective detention center.

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Transfers exceeding the limit

South Korean law allows inmates to receive money from outside to purchase essential goods. Up to 4 million won may be kept in an inmate’s account; money above this limit is held until release or transferred to a personal bank account.

Yoon withdrew nearly 1.94 billion won in 586 transactions—an average of about two transactions every working day. Democratic Party representatives said that he repeatedly asked correctional service staff to transfer money from his inmate account to his personal bank account, freeing up space for new deposits. Lawmakers from the ruling party suggest that Yoon’s account details were circulated by his lawyers and YouTubers who support the former president, urging people to send money.

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