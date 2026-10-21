The Military Garrison Court in Warsaw, Poland, acquitted a Polish serviceman who accidentally injured a migrant while serving on the border with Belarus in November 2023. This was reported by Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, according to RMF24.

Military court’s decision

According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, the serviceman was not found to have committed any shortcomings while serving on the border with Belarus. The minister also stated that the soldier had been provided with legal assistance and support from the Military Group for the Protection of Soldiers’ Rights from the beginning of the case.

Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed that a serviceman performing his duties must not be left without assistance even in a difficult situation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Incident circumstances

Activists providing humanitarian assistance near the border with Belarus in the Podlaskie Voivodeship first reported the migrant’s injury on social media in early November 2023. The prosecution later confirmed this information.

Radosław Wiszenko, deputy for military affairs at the Białystok-Północ district prosecutor’s office, said at the time that, according to the information established then, the serviceman injured a migrant who had illegally crossed the border. According to information received by the prosecutor, the incident may have been an accident when the soldier stumbled. The injured person was taken to a hospital in Hajnówka.

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