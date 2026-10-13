Trump's envoys' visit to Moscow has been postponed indefinitely — NYT

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are unlikely to visit Moscow in the near future. Their planned trip to Russia has been postponed amid the escalating tensions in relations between Ukraine and the United States.

According to the publication, disagreements between Ukraine and the U.S. over the diesel deal between President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have escalated into the biggest crisis since last year’s Oval Office scandal.

An unnamed U.S. official told the newspaper that Trump is “so angry at Ukraine” that it is hard to say what steps he might take.

NYT sources also report that Witkoff and Kushner have postponed a planned trip to Russia until Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “repairs his relationship with Trump.”

This was reported with reference to The New York Times.

U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may return to Moscow by the end of October for talks with Vladimir Putin on ending the war against Ukraine. Prior to that, on October 9, U.S. representatives will meet in Miami with a Ukrainian delegation and European partners to discuss new proposals for breaking the diplomatic deadlock. Axios reported this, citing informed sources.

U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the talks with the Ukrainian delegation. During the meeting, they presented the U.S. proposals and received instructions from the White House regarding further negotiations.

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