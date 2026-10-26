In Spain, the Vox party and the People's Party (PP) have agreed to partially refrain from competing with each other in the Senate elections scheduled for November 29. Vox will not nominate candidates in six provinces and will limit itself to one candidate in another 14, while the PP will not take part in the race in three provinces. This was reported by The Rio Times.

Terms of the agreement

Vox will not nominate its own candidates for the Senate in Las Palmas, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Cádiz, Valencia, Castellón and the Balearic Islands. In return, the PP is to include independent candidates proposed by Vox in second or third positions on its lists.

In another 14 provinces, Vox will nominate only one candidate each: in Seville, Huelva, Asturias, Badajoz, Álava, Navarre, Cáceres, Huesca, Zaragoza, Alicante, Granada, Cuenca, Pontevedra and Jaén. According to the publication, the agreement is intended to avoid splitting the votes of right-wing voters.

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PP concessions and electoral lists

Under the agreement, the PP will not nominate candidates in Gipuzkoa, Girona and Tarragona. PP Secretary General Miguel Tellado stated that the party had never won a Senate seat in Girona and Tarragona, while in Gipuzkoa it had lacked a representative in the upper house of parliament for a long time.

Earlier, the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the left-wing Frente Amplio alliance and regional left-wing parties registered a joint list for the Senate. After that, Vox leader Santiago Abascal proposed that the PP conclude a similar agreement.

The PP won an absolute majority in the Senate in 2023. According to The Rio Times, both parties seek to preserve the centre-right majority in the chamber and secure three-fifths of its membership — the threshold required to elect members of the Constitutional Court and the General Council of the Judiciary. The submitted candidate lists are to be published on October 28, after which electoral authorities must approve them.

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