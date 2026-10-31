A motion of no confidence against Tusk's government is being initiated in Poland

Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced his intention to submit a motion of no confidence against Donald Tusk’s government. The reason was the conflict surrounding the country’s Constitutional Tribunal.

Morawiecki, who heads the “Development Plus” political alliance, proposes forming a temporary technical government led by former Sejm Marshal Marek Jurek. According to his plan, such a cabinet would remain in office until the 2027 parliamentary elections.

The politician also called for a so-called constitutional reset in Poland. He argues that the conflict surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal could lead to a serious political crisis and even civil unrest.

Morawiecki accused the current coalition of escalating the situation and stated that the reset of state institutions must take place without the current government.

At the same time, passing a vote of no confidence requires the support of at least 231 members of the Polish Sejm.

Source: Mateusz Morawiecki (X)

Bogdan Świetkowski, President of the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland—whom the government considers to have been removed from office—accused the authorities of attempting a coup d’état and an attack on a constitutional body of the state.

In Warsaw, near the Constitutional Tribunal building, law enforcement officers detained a 30-year-old man wearing a balaclava. During a search, they found a knife, a gas-powered pellet gun, a badge with the word “Security” on it—resembling a police badge—as well as drugs.

Police units are on constant standby near the building of the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland. Meanwhile, the seven judges who were inside the building overnight have not yet left the premises.

Poland’s Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General, Waldemar Żurek, stated that he was concerned by the behavior of President Karol Nawrocki during the breach of the Constitutional Tribunal. He expressed hope that the prosecutor’s office would take appropriate measures.

U.S. Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose described the events surrounding the Polish Constitutional Tribunal as an unprecedented standoff and called on all parties to prevent further escalation. The diplomat emphasized that the situation is serious and could lead to dangerous consequences.

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