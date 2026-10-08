Wizz Air has cancelled all flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE for the winter season, postponing the planned resumption of these routes. The carrier explained the decision by citing continuing regional airspace restrictions, which have made routes significantly longer and flights operated by A321neo and A321XLR aircraft commercially unviable.

Wizz Air flights to and from Amman have also been affected by a bulletin from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, which recommends that airlines do not operate in Jordanian airspace at any altitude. The National reports on changes to international carriers' schedules.

Suspension of flights to Dubai

Singapore Airlines has extended the suspension of flights to Dubai until December 1, although it had previously planned to resume them on August 2. Its low-cost subsidiary Scoot will not fly from Singapore to Jeddah until December 2. Air Canada has extended the cancellation of flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until the end of March 2027.

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Air France has resumed regular flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut, but flights to Riyadh and Dubai are cancelled until October 24. KLM, ITA Airways and AirBaltic have also suspended services to Dubai until that date. Cathay Pacific will not operate flights to Dubai and Riyadh until January 31, 2027, while Finnair will not fly to Dubai and Doha until March 27, 2027.

Gradual resumption of routes

British Airways plans to resume daily flights between London and Dubai on November 3 and increase the frequency to two flights a day in summer. The airline intends to resume flights to Abu Dhabi only in the winter of 2027–2028. Lufthansa will begin restoring flights to Dubai in late October: from Munich on October 25 and from Frankfurt on October 26.

Turkish Airlines has already resumed flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, but flights to Tehran remain cancelled. Korean Air has extended the suspension of its regular route between Incheon and Dubai indefinitely, citing limited airspace capacity due to the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

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