Jordan Bardella was re-elected leader of the French right-wing nationalist party National Rally (RN) in Orléans, France, on October 24. As Der Spiegel reports, citing French media, the 31-year-old politician received about 99% of the votes, with turnout of nearly 68%.

Only candidate

Bardella was the only candidate for the position, which he has held since 2022. In 2021, he temporarily led the party when then-RN leader Marine Le Pen focused on her 2022 presidential campaign.

Speaking at the party congress, Bardella called on RN members to remain united and said that unity would lead the party to victory. He also called for support for Marine Le Pen so that she could win the presidential election and move into the Élysée Palace.

Le Pen's plans and protest in Orléans

Marine Le Pen, who leads the RN parliamentary group and was previously the party's leader, is due to hold a major campaign event on Sunday. About 15,000 people are expected to take part. Le Pen has promised to appoint Bardella prime minister if she wins the presidential election.

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Le Pen has appealed a conviction in a case involving the embezzlement of European Union funds, which was upheld in July. According to the publication, if the court rejects her request, she may face having to wear an electronic bracelet during the campaign.

Before the congress, a protest against the party event took place in the city. According to the local prefecture, about 13,000 people participated. The march, whose route had been changed in advance by the authorities, proceeded peacefully. The mayor of Orléans also announced a nighttime curfew for children and teenagers, introduced to prevent public-order violations and possible unrest.

Bardella has also recently come under pressure over media reports about antisemitic text messages that he allegedly wrote more than ten years ago.

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