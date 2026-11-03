Midterm elections to Congress are being held in the United States on November 3 and will determine whether President Donald Trump’s Republican Party retains control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. As The Hindu reports, the vote is widely seen as an assessment of Trump’s presidency midway through his second term.

Battle for Congress

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 37 seats in the 100-member Senate are at stake in the elections. Polls, according to the publication, predict that Democrats may gain control of at least the House of Representatives, and possibly the Senate as well.

If Democrats win a majority in Congress, this will strengthen legislative oversight of the president’s administration and may limit Trump’s ability to advance his own agenda. At the same time, the president will retain the authority to issue executive orders. Trump told the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast that if Republicans lose control of both chambers, he may rely on the power of veto.

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Gubernatorial elections and early voting

Gubernatorial elections are also being held in 36 states. In Ohio, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is competing against Democratic candidate Amy Acton. In Los Angeles, Democrat Nithya Raman, who was born in Kerala, is engaged in a competitive race for mayor against Karen Bass.

According to the White House, over the past 32 days Trump has visited 20 states, mostly Republican ones, where he held 30 rallies. Former President Barack Obama supported Democrats with speeches in Ohio, Michigan, and Georgia. Vice President J.D. Vance campaigned in New York and Ohio on November 2.

According to the Associated Press, as of November 2, more than 57 million ballots had already been cast in 47 states and the District of Columbia. By comparison, at the equivalent point before the 2022 midterm elections, slightly fewer than 44.5 million ballots had been cast in 49 states and the District of Columbia.

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