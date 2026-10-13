Evan Gershkovich, a journalist for The Wall Street Journal who was released from a Russian prison, stated that Putin will remain in power for the rest of his life, but even his death will not change the political regime in Russia.

According to the journalist, during Putin’s years in power, a system has been established in the country that is capable of functioning and maintaining its character even after his death.

Hershkovitz estimates that the next window of opportunity for democratic change in Russia may open around 2040—after the end of the war and the death of the current Kremlin leader. This period could be similar to the late 1980s, when society will once again see a growing demand for the ideals of freedom and democracy.

Source: Nexta.

It should be noted that Gershkovich was detained in March 2023.

Earlier, a Russian court in Yekaterinburg, in a closed-door trial, sentenced The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in a penal colony on espionage charges; he was later exchanged for Russian killers and spies.

The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who spent over a year in a Russian prison on trumped-up charges, has announced the publication of a memoir about his captivity titled *This Cursed Beautiful Land*.

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