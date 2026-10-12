Media: Omar’s home searched in the US — CNBC

In the Washington area, United States, federal law enforcement officers searched the home of Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar. As CNBC reports, the search took place on Monday morning as part of a federal criminal investigation.

Investigation into documents

Citing Fox News and a knowledgeable source, CNBC writes that the investigation concerns alleged fraud involving immigration documents filled out by Omar’s father. According to Fox News, the operation was carried out by the Homeland Security Investigations unit of the US Department of Homeland Security.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In a statement to Fox News, the US Department of Justice said that Homeland Security Investigations executed a court-authorized search warrant in the Washington area. The department noted that these actions are part of an ongoing federal investigation.

On the eve of the midterm elections

The search took place less than a month before the US midterm elections. Ilhan Omar, who was born in Somalia and arrived in the United States as a child, is running for another term in the House of Representatives from Minnesota’s 5th District. President Donald Trump had previously criticized Omar repeatedly.

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