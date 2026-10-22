A tribute concert marking the 20th anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s album Back to Black was held in London, United Kingdom. Mark Ronson, Jessie Reyez, Corinne Bailey Rae, Jorja Smith and other artists took part, Rolling Stone reports.

Songs from Back to Black

The concert was dedicated to Winehouse’s 2006 record, whose 20th anniversary falls next week. The performers were accompanied by the album’s producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, as well as the Amy Winehouse Band, a tribute project led by the singer’s bassist and musical director Dale Davis.

The participants took turns performing all 11 tracks from Back to Black. Corinne Bailey Rae opened the evening with the title track. Sasha Keable performed Just Friends, Nia Smith performed Tears Dry on Their Own, and Skye Newman performed Addicted. Yebba sang Love Is a Losing Game, Terri Walker performed Me and Mr. Jones, and Lianne La Havas performed You Know I’m No Good.

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Finale with Valerie

After performances by Baby Rose, Jorja Smith and FLO, Jessie Reyez concluded the Back to Black portion of the program with Rehab. The Roundhouse was the last venue where Winehouse appeared before her death in July 2011.

At the end, all concert participants performed Valerie together, a song by The Zutons that was popularized by Winehouse. The BBC will air the full broadcast of the anniversary show later this month. A deluxe edition of Back to Black marking the album’s 20th anniversary is also due to be released on Friday.

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