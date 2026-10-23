The Supreme Court of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, rejected the first attempt by fitness entrepreneur and former The Bachelor contestant Sam Wood to close media access to materials in his bail proceedings. As ABC News reports, the 46-year-old Wood was not present at the October 23 hearing, where his lawyers sought a non-publication order.

Partial restriction

The application concerned limiting journalists’ access to documents, including written statements from people supporting Wood’s request for bail. Justice Patrick McCafferty agreed to temporarily conceal only the names, addresses and other information that could identify the people mentioned in the documents.

Among the concealed details is the address where Wood would live if his bail application is granted. Until the next hearing, the media may report on the contents of the redacted versions of the court materials, while Wood will remain in custody.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bail hearing moved forward

The defence also filed an application with the Supreme Court for Wood’s release on bail. The court scheduled the hearing earlier: instead of November 4, it will take place on October 30. The application to restrict publication of the materials will also be considered on the same day.

On October 4, Sunshine Coast police arrested Wood and charged him with causing bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic violence context. The charges are connected to an alleged incident at an apartment in Noosa. According to police, after an argument, Wood pushed and strangled his wife until she stopped breathing. Wood denies the allegations. His first bail application was rejected by a Sunshine Coast court on October 8.

Read us on