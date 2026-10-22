Actor Tom Skerritt, known for roles in Ridley Scott’s film Alien and the series Picket Fences, has died at the age of 93. Rolling Stone reports.

Skerritt’s family said that he died of natural causes on Wednesday. In a statement, the actor’s loved ones said they were saddened by his loss and recalled the humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and love he brought into the lives of his family. According to them, Skerritt placed great importance on imagination, creativity, storytelling, service, veterans, and nature.

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Television career

Skerritt’s career spanned seven decades. During the 1960s, he worked in television and appeared, among other productions, in the series Gunsmoke, Combat, and The Virginian. The actor’s breakthrough role was Captain Duke Forrest in Robert Altman’s war comedy MASH, released in 1970.

Film roles

In 1979, Skerritt played Dallas, the captain of the ship in Alien. He also had supporting roles in Top Gun, where he portrayed the commander of Maverick, Tom Cruise’s character, Poison Ivy, Contact, and Poltergeist III. The Emmy-winning actor also appeared in the series Cheers.

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