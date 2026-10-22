In Nashville, United States, Zac Brown performed the song Butterfly at the CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton tribute concert dedicated to Dolly Parton. During the performance, Parton’s pre-recorded vocals played alongside Brown and his band, Rolling Stone reports.

Performance in Nashville

Butterfly was included on Brown’s 2025 album Love & Fear as a duet with Parton. The publication describes the song as an inspirational ballad intended to guide Brown’s children through life.

The number took place at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University. The stage was decorated with a large floral arrangement and butterfly-themed set pieces. Earlier that evening, Ella Langley performed her own version of Jolene, which Parton released in 1974.

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The song’s concert debut

Brown performed Butterfly live for the first time a few days after Parton’s death in August, at two Zac Brown Band concerts at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. He also sang then using a studio recording of Parton’s vocals and said there would never be another person or another Dolly Parton.

The tribute concert took place on October 21 in Nashville and aired on ABC. Since October 22, a recording of the show has been available on Hulu. Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, and Vince Gill also took part in the program. Proceeds from the event will support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

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