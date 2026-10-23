Meghan Markle spoke about her relationship with her father amid scandalous allegations

Meghan Markle said she is deeply saddened by the allegations against her father, Thomas Markle. Police are investigating a case involving his alleged possession of images depicting child sexual abuse.

According to The Sun, Thomas Markle, who lives in the Philippines, allegedly possessed a large collection of illegal images. According to the publication, his son, Thomas Markle Jr., discovered the images and subsequently filed a police report against his father.

Here is what the Duchess of Sussex said when this information became public.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that has emerged over the past 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed. In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and the Royal Family’s security service. That letter was subsequently forwarded to me.

It contained disturbing and appalling allegations against my father, and I was assured that they were being investigated.

I hope it is now clear that, despite the misrepresentation of information by some media outlets over the years, any distancing from my father and my decision not to allow him to have contact with our children were driven by one reason: to protect them. I believed that the authorities were doing the same with other families.

Although the scale of what has now come to light is more horrifying than one can imagine, I sincerely hope that justice will prevail fully and that the safety and protection of innocent children will remain the priority,” — said Meghan Markle.

The Metropolitan Police have not yet confirmed whether they issued a letter to Meghan or what exactly was written in the document.

Meanwhile, Thomas Markle Sr. categorically denies possessing child sexual abuse images, calling the allegations “vile lies,” according to the Express.

Meghan’s father stated that his son, Thomas Jr.’s, claim that he downloaded a huge number of child pornography images onto computers and cell phones is “complete nonsense.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, which he gave from a rehabilitation center in Florida, Markle Sr. said: “I am shocked, I’m hurt and deeply saddened that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never have done what I’m being accused of. This is the most horrific accusation anyone could ever make against me. It’s complete nonsense. Just a bunch of lies. It’s disgusting. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies.”

Mr. Markle’s son told police that he found “hundreds, if not thousands,” of images depicting child sexual exploitation in four large boxes at his father’s home in Cebu, the newspaper reports.

This was reported by The Sun.

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