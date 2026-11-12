Court cases and family tragedies destroyed Lyudmila Gurchenko's relationship with her daughter

On November 12, Soviet and Russian actress Lyudmila Gurchenko, who was born in Kharkiv, would have turned 91. The actress died in 2011, leaving behind not only a creative legacy but also a complicated family history. Her relationship with her only daughter, Maria, was strained, and the death of her grandson and years of legal disputes ultimately drove the family members apart.

Why Gurchenko Couldn’t See Eye to Eye with Her Daughter

Lyudmila Gurchenko wanted her daughter to follow in her footsteps and become an artist. As a child, Maria was enrolled in dance and figure skating lessons, and a vocal coach was hired for her. However, the girl showed no musical talent and did not share her mother’s ambitions.

Maria had completely different tastes: she didn’t wear makeup, didn’t like bright clothes, and didn’t wear high heels. Eventually, she even dyed her hair dark. Eventually, the actress came to terms with the fact that her daughter would not follow in her footsteps on stage and chose a different career path for her.

Maria graduated from medical school with a degree in cosmetology but did not pursue a career in that field. She focused on her family. She married her former classmate, Alexander Korolev. Gurchenko did not openly oppose this marriage, but her relationship with her son-in-law remained strained.

The death of her grandson was a blow to the family

Maria and Alexander had two children—Mark and Elena. Lyudmila Gurchenko felt a special affection for her grandson. She supported him financially, took him along on her overseas tours, and hoped he would find fulfillment as an actor.

However, as a teenager, Mark fell in with the wrong crowd. According to journalists, he began using drugs. To help her grandson change his environment, Gurchenko spent a significant portion of her savings on his education in England.

In the winter of 1998, Mark came to Moscow for vacation, but on December 14, he died suddenly. A drug overdose was cited as one of the possible causes of death. According to media reports, after the tragedy, the actress blamed her daughter for what had happened.

Legal Battle Over an Apartment

After her grandson’s death, the conflict between mother and daughter only intensified. About a year later, they began a legal battle over an apartment in central Moscow that Maria had inherited from her grandmother, Elena.

Gurchenko claimed that she was the one who had provided the money to purchase the apartment, and therefore believed she was entitled to a larger share of the property. Initially, the court divided the apartment equally, but the actress disagreed with this decision and offered to buy out her daughter’s share. Maria refused, after which the dispute continued in court.

The proceedings lasted several years. Ultimately, the daughter transferred her share of the apartment to her mother and asked her not to interfere in her life anymore.

How Lyudmila Gurchenko’s Daughter Died

Maria died on November 8, 2017. Her body was found in the stairwell of an apartment building. She was discovered by her daughter, Elena, who called an ambulance.

Maria was buried next to her mother at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow. Thus ended the story of the complicated relationship between these two closest relatives, who were never able to resolve their family disputes during their lifetimes.

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