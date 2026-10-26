In South Africa, rapper Maglera Doe Boy is making his acting debut in the two-part short film Mzansi, which was filmed in South Africa and Mozambique. The film is scheduled to be shown on YouTube on November 2, while its Johannesburg premiere is set for November 9, TimesLIVE reports.

Street culture and music

According to the artist, Mzansi tells the story of interprovincial and cross-border street culture, fashion, diversity, and its connection with other African countries. Two tracks are also being prepared for the film: Izinja featuring 25K and Sir Trill, and Ntariana featuring Young Stunna.

Maglera Doe Boy’s real name is Tokelo Moyakhe. He grew up in the Kanana township near Klerksdorp, won two South African Hip Hop Awards, and was nominated twice for the BET Awards.

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Collaboration and creative approach

Maglera Doe Boy and singer Tyla are signed to Epic Records. The rapper said he would like to record a song with her, but believes such a collaboration should be creatively justified rather than happen simply because both are from South Africa. He also mentioned that Tyla invited him onstage during the South African Music Awards in August.

The artist called producer Swizz Beatz a mentor and said he helped him build professional connections, including introducing him to Lil Uzi Vert in New York. Maglera Doe Boy also noted A$AP Rocky’s influence on his vision of fashion, visual art, and creativity. Speaking about his acting debut, the rapper emphasized the importance of a deliberate approach to storytelling and character development.

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