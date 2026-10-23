Taiwan’s Ministry of Agriculture has proposed allocating NT$6 billion, or about US$185 million, over four years to develop smart and sustainable agricultural facilities. The initiative was presented at a government meeting, Taipei Times reports.

The Smart and Sustainable Agricultural Facilities Development Program is planned to be implemented from next year through 2030. It is intended to support the technological modernization of agriculture, production stability, resilience to natural disasters, energy efficiency and carbon-emission reductions.

Greenhouses and vertical farms

Chen Chi-jung, deputy director-general of the Agriculture and Food Agency, said the program includes four areas. In particular, the state will subsidize the construction of reinforced greenhouses and netted shelters at 50% to 65% of the cost.

Plans also include introducing AIoT-based environmental control systems, including hypochlorous acid water disinfection units. Nutrient-solution management systems and underground drainage are proposed for more precise fertilizer application and water drainage. Modular vertical farming is also envisaged to improve land-use efficiency and crop resilience.

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Another NT$9.2 billion for agricultural machinery

On August 31, the government also approved a four-year NT$9.2 billion agricultural machinery development program. Together with the new funding, total support for greenhouse modernization and production resilience will amount to NT$15.2 billion.

Under the mechanization program, the ministry plans to subsidize the purchase of 65,000 units of agricultural machinery, which it estimates will save 1.2 million person-days of labor. The number of agricultural machinery service groups is to increase from 59 to 130, while the area covered by the machinery-sharing system is to double.

Funds will also be allocated for sites for machine technical inspections and safe-operation training. The plan provides for inspections of at least 300 machines and up to 400 training sessions. In addition, low-temperature grain storage facilities will be purchased to strengthen food security and extend the storage period of paddy rice reserves by two years.

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