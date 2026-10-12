French brand Alpine unveiled the A310 Vision concept at the 2026 Paris Motor Show — a modern reinterpretation of the A310 sports coupe, which debuted in 1971. The car was created as an independent design study rather than an announcement of a future production model, Motor1 reports.

The original A310 was positioned as a more comfortable alternative to the more compact and driver-focused A110. The model turns 55 in 2026, while the V6-engined version turns 50.

Retrofuturistic design

The concept is 4.55 meters long, has a rear width of 2.03 meters, and stands 1.18 meters tall. Its wheelbase measures 2.45 meters. The model's low and wide proportions combine elements from two generations of the historic A310.

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The early four-cylinder version inspired designers to create cleaner body lines, while the later V6 modification inspired wider fenders and a more expressive silhouette. The A310 Vision body is made of aluminum, while the lower black section features organic surfaces inspired by Formula 1. The semi-transparent cabin makes it possible to see the organically shaped seats and the interior's contrasting color scheme.

Platform for electric sports cars

Among the concept's details are headlights that descend from the front section when the car starts, an S-shaped channel on the hood, and a central element that visually directs the eye toward the rear. The two-section rear wing contains transparent elements, while the blade-like taillights also serve an aerodynamic purpose. The interior features physical controls inspired by high-end audio equipment.

The A310 Vision was developed on the new Alpine Performance Platform, intended for the brand's future electric sports cars, including the next-generation A110. Alpine did not disclose the concept's powertrain specifications, output, or performance figures. The company emphasizes that the A310 Vision demonstrates the capabilities of the APP architecture but is not a pre-production prototype.

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