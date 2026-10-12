The US electric vehicle fast-charging network Electrify America has 6,029 DC ports at 1,191 locations in the United States. It is the country’s second-largest DC charging network after Tesla Supercharger, InsideEVs reports, citing the US Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center.

Network growth

Over the year, the number of Electrify America ports increased by 16%, while the number of charging stations rose by about 10%, EV Charging Stations notes. According to Paren, the company put 202 ports into operation in the second quarter and accounted for 6.7% of all DC fast-charging ports in the United States.

The figure of more than 6,000 ports does not mean the same number of individual charging stalls or connectors. Electrify America stations include charging stalls with one port and one connector, as well as those with two ports and four connectors. In particular, some Alpitronic chargers under the Wawa brand, recently installed in Pennsylvania, have two ports each with CCS1 and NACS connectors. At the same time, only two vehicles can charge from one charging stall.

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Competition and charging capacity

ChargePoint, which ranks third among fast-charging operators in the United States, installed 333 ports in the second quarter and held a total market share of 6.1%. During this period, Walmart’s network installed more ports than any other non-Tesla company, although its overall scale remains smaller: 110 stations and 916 ports. Walmart plans to install thousands of 400 kW charging stalls by 2030.

Most Electrify America chargers provide up to 350 kW of power. The network also has individual 150 kW and 400 kW chargers. The company recently abandoned its account balance system in favor of directly and automatically charging the cost of a charging session to the payment method selected by the user.

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