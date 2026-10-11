Fiat has unveiled the Multiplay concept ahead of the 2026 Paris Motor Show — a compact vehicle that combines features of a minivan, SUV and pickup. The model is 4.45 metres long, and its main feature is a movable rear module. As Motor1 reports, in the family configuration the cabin has six seats and an additional modular seat, while after transformation the vehicle becomes a four-seat pickup with an open cargo bed.

Movable rear section

To change the configuration, the rear part of the vehicle moves along special rails. Fiat calls this architecture Metamorfosi. It is intended to make it possible to carry bicycles, sports equipment and large items without completely giving up passenger space.

In pickup mode, the rear spoiler rotates and becomes an integrated mount for two bicycles. The company did not disclose the dimensions of the cargo bed or its payload capacity.

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Modular interior

The Multiplay features an additional modular Petsenger seat: it can be used for a child seat or a pet, and can also be converted into a small table or a storage compartment. Part of the seat cushion can be detached and used as a leash, while a foldable bowl for an animal is stored in the door pocket.

The Sunseat front passenger seat turns backward when the vehicle is parked, while the dashboard serves as a backrest, creating a lounger under the panoramic roof. Other features include a display that retracts after the vehicle is switched off and single-material textile made using seamless 3D knitting technology.

Fiat did not provide details about the Multiplay's powertrain, battery or performance characteristics. The company states that the concept is not an announcement of a specific production model, but serves as a platform for testing ideas for the brand's future vehicles.

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