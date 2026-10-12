Stellantis urges EU to incentivize car production in Europe — CNBC

Ahead of the Paris Motor Show in France, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa called on European regulators to strengthen incentives for automakers that produce vehicles in the region. He linked this to the rapid growth of Chinese brands’ presence in the European car market.

Call for Made in Europe rules

In an interview with CNBC, Filosa stressed the need to create a “level playing field” for all manufacturers. According to him, Made in Europe regulations should encourage, reward and protect companies that can prove they design and develop cars in Europe.

According to the outlet, the Made in Europe initiative is legislation proposed by the European Commission that could establish minimum local-content requirements for automakers to sell vehicles on the regional market.

Competition with Chinese brands

According to consulting firm GlobalData, Chinese brands’ share of global car sales increased by nearly 70% during 2020–2025. Data from Germany’s Dataforce show that the share of Chinese brands in the European market, which was almost zero in 2020, reached 12% in August this year.

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Filosa acknowledged that Chinese automakers can offer consumers competitive prices and technology across different segments. At the same time, Stellantis is implementing a $70 billion recovery strategy amid falling demand: since the start of the year, the company’s shares have lost nearly 60% of their value.

European Commissioner for Trade Maroš Šefčovič said on Friday that China had agreed to halve exports of hybrid vehicles to the EU. Following the news, Stellantis shares rose 2.7% on Monday, Renault gained about 3%, and shares of auto-component suppliers Valeo and Forvia also increased.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said that Beijing and the EU maintain dialogue on trade and investment and have reached several agreements. Among the stated principles are non-discrimination against Chinese companies, and the Chinese quota must not be lower than quotas for other sources of imports to the EU.

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