Porsche delivered 178,532 vehicles worldwide in January–September 2026, down 16% from 212,509 vehicles in the same period a year earlier. At the same time, deliveries of the Porsche 911 sports model increased by 12%, to 42,217 vehicles.

Motor1 reports, citing Porsche data. Cayenne remained the brand’s most popular model over the nine months, with deliveries totaling 59,586 units. At the same time, nearly all other model lines lost volume.

Decline in regional markets

Porsche recorded its largest decline in China, where deliveries fell 33% year-on-year to 21,493 vehicles. In North America, the figure decreased by 13%, to 56,088 vehicles, although the region remained the brand’s largest market by delivery volume.

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In Germany, Porsche delivered 20,954 vehicles, 7% fewer than a year earlier. In Europe excluding Germany, deliveries declined by 11%, to 44,949 vehicles. In other overseas and emerging markets, the decline amounted to 19%, to 35,048 vehicles.

Focus on more expensive versions

Porsche Executive Board member Matthias Becker said the company is pursuing a strategy of prioritizing value over volume. The manufacturer intends to focus on sports cars, attractive model versions, and expanding customization options. Among the versions for which Porsche plans to create demand, Becker named GTS, Turbo, and GT.

According to the report, Porsche’s strategy through 2035 envisages reducing the number of model variants by about 20% and increasing sales volume of each remaining variant by about 30% in the medium term. The company also aims to reach break-even at an annual volume of fewer than 200,000 vehicles.

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