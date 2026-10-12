Chinese company Leapmotor has confirmed that it will bring the B03 supermini-class electric vehicle to the United Kingdom market in early 2027. The model is already sold in China under the name Leapmotor A05, and its expected starting price in the United Kingdom will be just over £20,000, Autocar reports.

The B03 will be a smaller and lower model compared with the recently introduced B03X. In the brand's lineup, it will be positioned between the B03X and the compact T03.

Range and charging

The B03 is 4,175 mm long and 1,790 mm wide, with a turning circle of 9.8 metres. The United Kingdom version of the model will be offered with a 53 kWh battery with a claimed range of up to 242 miles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

An electric motor producing 194 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque is installed on the front axle. According to Leapmotor, acceleration from 0 to 62 mph takes 7.6 seconds. The company also states that, at a maximum charging power of 133 kW, the battery will charge from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes.

Equipment and interior

In the United Kingdom, the B03 will be sold in one trim level. Standard equipment will include 17-inch alloy wheels, a surround-view camera, automatic air conditioning, LED lighting, heated seats and steering wheel, and artificial leather upholstery.

The interior will feature a minimalist layout with a central 14.6-inch touchscreen, which will serve as the main control interface. The front passenger seat will fold completely flat, while the driver's seat will be able to recline almost horizontally during charging stops. The rear seat cushion will fold upwards to transport larger items. The car will also have 30 storage spaces, a 405-litre boot and an additional 90-litre storage compartment under the floor.

Read us on