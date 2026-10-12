Fiat unveiled the Multiplina concept, a compact four-seat city car, at the Paris Motor Show in France. The retro-styled model is due to go on sale in 2028 and will sit between the two-seat Topolino and the Fiat 500, Autocar reports.

Compact format and L7 category

The Multiplina name refers to the 1956 Fiat 600 Multipla, which the company called the “original people carrier.” According to Fiat, the new model will have dimensions close to those of the 1957 Fiat 500, meaning it will be just under three metres long. By comparison, the Topolino is 2.53 metres long.

The Topolino, based on the Citroën Ami, belongs to the L6 quadricycle category. The Multiplina is being developed in line with L7 category regulations, which will make it more powerful and faster. Fiat says the model’s top speed will reach 55 mph, or about 89 km/h, which is the limit for L7.

The company also promises increased range for the Multiplina. The current Topolino has a 5.4 kWh battery, a range of around 46 miles, or about 74 km, and a speed limit of 28 mph, or about 45 km/h.

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Platform and design

The Multiplina will use the base platform of the Topolino and the three-wheeled commercial vehicle Tris, but it will be substantially reworked to increase interior space and range and to accommodate a larger battery.

The concept’s design reproduces features of the Fiat 600 Multipla, including its overall silhouette, upright front end and round headlights. Former Fiat chief Olivier François previously called the Multiplina an important model for the brand, intended to become an intermediate link between the Topolino and a traditional city car.

History of the Multipla name

The original Fiat 600 Multipla was produced from 1956 to 1967, and the company sold around 240,000 of these vehicles. The 3,531 mm-long car could accommodate six people thanks to its boxy body shape and the driver’s seat being positioned above the front axle. In 1998, Fiat revived the Multipla name for a much larger minivan based on the Bravo.

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