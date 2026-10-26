In Milan, Italy, Geely is developing its first car created specifically for the European market. It is due to be presented next year. According to Autocar, the model is being designed at the company’s base in Milan, and it is planned to be launched from Europe in other markets as well.

Adapting existing models

China’s Geely entered the European market last year with the electric EX5 SUV and the related Starray plug-in hybrid model. Geely’s product definition director, Dennis Wainell, said that the cars for the brand’s initial entry into Europe were selected from the existing range and adapted for the local market.

The company is also preparing more substantial changes for the European versions of its cars. In particular, the second generation of the Flyme infotainment system is expected to offer multitasking, split-screen functionality, widgets and more driver-relevant information. Its launch is planned for next year.

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Geely is separately working on the audible warnings of driver-assistance systems, which have been criticized by the press and car owners. According to Wainell, the manufacturer is reviewing the volume of the signals, their nature and activation logic while complying with regulatory requirements.

Off-roader codenamed KO11

Geely’s model range will soon be expanded with the halo model Project KO11 — a version of the Galaxy Cruiser 4x4 off-roader, recently unveiled in China, localized for Europe. It shares its architecture with the future Lotus Eletre PHEV, but was developed for demanding off-road conditions. Its stated wading depth is 800 mm.

By 2030, Geely plans to launch 10 models on the UK market. In the near future, the brand’s range there is expected to grow from three models — the EX5, Starray and electric compact EX2 — to five with the addition of the Monjaro PHEV SUV and the KO11.

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