Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the full-size electric GT SUV, which will be offered in three versions at launch: the GT53 SUV, GT55 SUV and flagship GT63 SUV. The most powerful GT63 version will have a peak output of 1,153 horsepower and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. As Motor1 reports, this is the first full-size SUV developed entirely in-house by AMG.

Three versions and up to three electric motors

The GT55 and GT63 are equipped with three electric motors: one on the front axle and two on the rear axle. The front motor can be disengaged to save energy and activated when additional power or traction is needed. Both versions have a continuous output of 711 horsepower, while their peak outputs are 805 and 1,153 horsepower, respectively.

The entry-level GT53 received two electric motors — one on each axle — and a two-speed transmission on the rear axle. Its peak output is 536 horsepower, and acceleration to 60 mph takes 4.1 seconds. All versions are equipped with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, while the GT55 and GT63 can also distribute torque between the individual rear wheels.

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800-volt system and fast charging

The electric SUV uses an 800-volt architecture. The GT53 has a 106 kWh battery, while the GT55 and GT63 each have a 128 kWh battery. Maximum DC charging power is rated at up to 600 kW for the GT53 and up to 710 kW for the two higher-spec versions.

According to Mercedes, the GT53 can add up to 236 miles of WLTP range in 10 minutes of charging. For the GT55 and GT63, this figure reaches up to 280 miles. The expected WLTP range of the GT63, depending on configuration, is approximately 385 to 435 miles.

The GT63 will come standard with AMG Active Ride Control+ suspension with hydraulic dampers and adjustable air springs. The interior will feature a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch central display and an optional 14-inch screen for the front passenger. Sales of the model in the United States are expected in summer 2027.

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