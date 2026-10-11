Peugeot unveiled the electric RCZ sports coupé concept at the Paris Motor Show in France. The car is intended to showcase the brand's new design language and could receive a production version if there is sufficient demand, Autocar reports.

Measuring 4.65 m long, 1.35 m high and 1.94 m wide, the concept is close in size to the BMW 4 Series Coupé. Unlike the 2009 Peugeot RCZ with its 2+2 layout, the new model is a four-seater and, according to the publication, has sufficient legroom and headroom for rear passengers.

A focus on practicality

Peugeot chief designer Matthias Hossann said the team deliberately made the concept more realistic than a typical futuristic show car. Practicality and ease of use were important requirements in order to retain the possibility of adapting the car for production.

According to Hossann, there are currently few offerings in the mass-market four-seat coupé segment. He also noted that modular electric platforms with a flat floor can reduce the development costs of niche models, as they allow shared components to be used with higher-volume vehicles.

The RCZ is not built on a specific Stellantis platform, but its layout was developed with typical electric-vehicle parameters in mind. A potential production model could receive a derivative of the STLA One platform, intended for the next generations of the e-208 and e-308.

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New styling and an interior without conventional screens

One of the design features is recesses in the battery pack for passengers' feet. This makes it possible to position occupants lower and retain the low roofline characteristic of an internal-combustion-engine coupé. In terms of height, the RCZ matches the Porsche Taycan, which uses a similar solution.

Peugeot did not disclose power, performance or range figures. Hossann described the model's concept as a GT coupé rather than an uncompromising sports car.

The concept also previews the Feline Future design direction, which will debut on the next e-208 in 2027. Its distinguishing feature will be three slim horizontal LED strips instead of the vertical three-claw light signature on current models.

The RCZ interior uses low sports seats and a Hypersquare steering wheel with straight edges, indicating the use of steer-by-wire technology. There are no traditional screens in the concept: digital information is displayed on transparent panels in the dashboard. Peugeot is working with suppliers on the possible use of this technology in production cars.

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