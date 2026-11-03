In Singapore, vehicle location data from the new ERP 2 electronic road pricing system may be used by law enforcement agencies and police during criminal investigations. Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said this in parliament, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Data for law enforcement

According to the official, ERP 2 is primarily intended to collect road-use charges, but it will also support other vehicle-related functions, including monitoring compliance with laws and regulations.

Data on individual vehicles will be aggregated and anonymised when transferred to an internal system of Singapore’s Land Transport Authority for traffic planning and management. At the same time, when a specific vehicle needs to be identified for law enforcement purposes, the agency may obtain geolocation data from sensors and systems.

Sun Xueling noted that the Land Transport Authority has already obtained such data to combat serious violations, including illegal cross-border taxi services, as well as to identify deregistered vehicles.

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Terms of access and launch

ERP 2 data will be subject to existing legal requirements. In particular, under the Criminal Procedure Code, police may require information to be provided for a criminal investigation. The use and sharing of data for other permitted purposes will be governed by public-sector data management rules, with measures to protect data and prevent unauthorised access.

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming said Home Team agencies plan to use ERP 2 data from January 2027 to prevent, detect and deter crimes, as well as to solve them. According to him, police will retain data on a specific vehicle for as long as necessary to complete an investigation or court proceedings.

ERP 2 will operate using global navigation satellite system technology. All vehicles registered in Singapore must be equipped with an ERP 2 onboard unit to travel on public roads. The country is gradually phasing out physical road-pricing gantries ahead of the new system’s launch in January 2027.

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