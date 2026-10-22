Autostrada has begun installing a new German tunnel-boring machine, the “Victoria,” valued at over €15 million.

It will be used for the construction of the metro line to Vinogradar in Kyiv.

More than 70% of the equipment, manufactured by the German company Herrenknecht, has already been delivered to the construction site. Specialists have installed the control panel, conveyor, electrical equipment, pumps, drive motors, and other systems of the machine.

Once installation and technical inspections are complete, the tunnel boring machine will begin mechanized excavation of the left-hand tunnel between the “Syrets” and “Mostytska” stations. Work is scheduled to proceed around the clock, involving over 100 specialists.

The new complex was purchased following an inspection of the previous “Galina” tunnel boring machine. According to Autostrada owner Maksym Shkil, the inspection revealed that nearly 99% of its equipment was unsuitable for further use, and restoration was impossible.

The new complex was named “Victoria” in honor of Ukraine’s future victory.

Source: Maksym Shkil, Autostrada.

The Kyiv Metro has lost half of its passengers during the war.

The Lukyanivska Metro Station resumed operations after an attack by the Russian Federation.

Work has not been halted at transportation facilities in Kyiv operated by the “Autostrada” group of companies. In particular, construction of the metro line to Vynohradar continues.

Read us on