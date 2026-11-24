As of Tuesday morning, November 24, no significant air pollution has been recorded in the capital, and readings from monitoring stations indicate good air quality. You can track changes in real time via the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and AQICN services.

Readings on different maps may vary slightly, as these services use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it’s best to look at the overall trends and readings in a specific area rather than at a single value.

Air quality can change throughout the day. Before spending an extended period outdoors, it’s a good idea to check the current readings.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map shows air quality levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. SaveEcoBot uses data from a network of online monitoring stations; for Kyiv, the system collects information from hundreds of stations, some of which operate in real time.

As of 7:00 a.m. on November 24, 2026, air quality in Kyiv is generally good. However, readings in specific districts may vary throughout the day.

The lowest pollution level was recorded in the Pechersk district (AQI 16), and the highest in the Obolon district (AQI 28). Both readings correspond to good air quality.

The Aqicn map displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from “good” to “hazardous” pollution levels.

The LUN Misto AIR system measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format. The higher the AQI value, the greater the pollution level.

If air quality has deteriorated, you should limit your time outdoors and stay indoors if possible. It’s best to keep windows and doors closed and allow fresh air to circulate once the situation improves.

It is also recommended to avoid physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities. Indoors, you should minimize the inflow of polluted air from outside. If you have an air purifier, you can use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious and monitor their well-being.

As a reminder, six backup heat sources are being built in Kyiv, and some are nearly complete.

Of the 12 generators delivered to Kyiv to ensure water supply, only five have been connected.

Four districts of Kyiv were hit by a drone attack on November 23.

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