Hospitals in Kyiv will have backup sources of heat, electricity, and water

All municipal medical facilities in Kyiv are equipped with autonomous heating, water supply, and power generation systems to ensure the uninterrupted operation of intensive care units and operating rooms in the event of damage to the main infrastructure. This was announced by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, during an inspection of one of the largest multidisciplinary medical facilities on the left bank.

According to the mayor, the inspected hospital, which is currently treating nearly 740 patients, is already connected to its own boiler room, has an autonomous well, eight diesel generators, and a 250-kW solar power plant. In addition, the facility has set up a shelter equipped with an operating room and beds, and is installing additional outdoor lighting powered by solar panels as well as vertical wind turbines.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration.

As a reminder, Klitschko is demanding that the heads of Kyiv’s districts expand the network of shelters.

Klitschko answered a question about a power outage in the building where he has an apartment.

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