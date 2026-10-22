The Chernihivska Metro Station in Kyiv will partially reopen on October 23

On Friday, October 23, Lobby No. 1 at the “Chernihivska” metro station in Kyiv will reopen. Passengers will be able to use the exit toward the “Darnitsa” station.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

“Tomorrow, October 23, Lobby No. 1 at the Chernihivska Metro Station—the exit toward the Darnytsia station—will resume operations. The entrance hall will be open for passenger service from 5:31 a.m. to 11:27 p.m.," the statement reads.

At the same time, Entrance No. 2, leading toward the “Lisova” station, remains closed to passengers for now.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

Earlier, Klitschko announced the time for the resumption of service through the Chernihivska metro station.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, the Chernihivska above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Chernihivska Metro Station was shown in Kyiv.

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