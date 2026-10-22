During the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on October 22, the Holy Vvedensky Men’s Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), located in the Pechersk district of the capital, sustained damage.

Two people were injured near the monastery.

One piece of rocket debris struck an icon of Jesus Christ located near the monastery’s entrance, piercing the image in the chest area. The blast wave also shattered windows in the buildings, damaged the facade, and left shrapnel marks on the walls of the church.

Currently, the damaged windows are being covered with OSB panels, and cleanup efforts are underway on the premises.

The Holy Vvedensky Monastery is located on Knyaziv Ostrozkykh Street in Kyiv. Previously, the monastery had been at the center of scandals due to posts containing pro-Russian statements. In particular, in 2020, a post praising the Russian army was published on its social media page.

Source: Glavkom.

Russia attacked the Pechersk district of Kyiv, damaging residential buildings and an ambulance station.

Video: Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

As a reminder, Russia attacked Uman, causing fires in a hypermarket and a residential building.

Prior to that, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building was damaged in Uman.

Read us on