The Kyiv District Administrative Court ruled that the inaction of the Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Cultural Heritage Protection was unlawful and ordered it to take measures to register the historic building at 26 Andriivskyi Uzviz.

The building in question is the Vsevolod Tarnavsky House, built in the 1870s. It has historical and architectural value and is located within the “Ancient Kyiv” reserve.

Despite the building’s significance and the threat of losing its authenticity, it had not been included in the List of Kyiv’s Cultural Heritage Sites for a long time.

The Podil District Prosecutor’s Office filed a lawsuit to compel city authorities to take the measures required by law to protect the building.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has added three new elements to the National List of Elements of Ukraine’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee confirmed that three Ukrainian sites remain on the List of World Heritage in Danger, recognizing that Russia’s full-scale aggression poses an immediate threat to their preservation.

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