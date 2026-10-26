In Kyiv, one of the executives of the municipal enterprise “Holosiivskyi District Road Maintenance Department” was charged with the alleged embezzlement of public funds during the repair of a sidewalk on Holosiivskyi Avenue. According to the investigation, the city budget overpaid more than 1.3 million hryvnias due to inflated prices for sidewalk pavers.

As part of the repair work, the municipal enterprise entered into a contract with a contractor. The official responsible for monitoring costs and the scope of work signed an acceptance certificate, on the basis of which nearly 15.6 million hryvnias were transferred to the contractor. Of this amount, more than 1.3 million hryvnias, according to law enforcement officials, constituted an overpayment.

The official was charged with embezzlement of property through abuse of official position on an especially large scale under martial law. The penalty under this article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. The pretrial investigation is ongoing, and a final decision on the suspect’s guilt must be made by the court.

Under the procedural supervision of the Podil District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, an official of the Kyiv Municipal Enterprise “Road Maintenance Department of the Holosiivskyi District” has been notified of suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds.

Investigators allege that the cost of sidewalk slabs was inflated

It has been established that in October–December 2025, the municipal enterprise entered into contracts for routine repairs to the sidewalk along Holosiivskyi Avenue on the section from Holosiivska Square to Heroiv Oborony Street in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv. The official who signed the certificates of completion was responsible for verifying the cost, scope, and quality of the work.



According to the pretrial investigation, despite knowing that the price of the sidewalk slabs listed in the documents exceeded their market value, he nevertheless signed the certificate of acceptance for the completed construction work and the contract under which the contractor received payment for the work performed.

According to the findings of a forensic economic analysis, the losses to the city budget caused by these actions amount to over 1.3 million hryvnias.

This was reported with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

Additionally, an official of a Kyiv municipal enterprise was notified of being suspected of overpayment for equipment.

Earlier, a female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of $14,000.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The SBU and the National Police uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

As a reminder, Ukrainians are to be reimbursed nearly 93 million in overpayments for utility bills.

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