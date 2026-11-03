Restoration of the domes has begun at St. Sophia Cathedral for the first time in half a century

Large-scale emergency repair and restoration work has begun on the southeast dome of St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv. The last time elements of this part of the historic site were renovated was back in the 1970s.

Currently, construction workers have already erected a protective canopy to allow work to continue in inclement weather, and the main phase of work on this dome is scheduled to be completed before winter sets in.

The project is being funded by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine through a special fund under the “Fund for the Development of Institutions of National Importance” program. The amount allocated for 2026 is 15 million hryvnias (over $328,000). The full scope of restoration work on the roof, structural systems, and gilding of all domes is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028.

Nelya Kukovalska, Director General of the “Saint Sophia of Kyiv” National Reserve, emphasized the strategic importance of preserving identity and cultural heritage during the war. She noted that similar work has already been successfully carried out on the northeast dome, where specialists reinforced the structures, treated the wooden components with protective coatings, and restored the copper cladding with its decorative finish.

Source: Nelia Kukovalska, Director General of the “Saint Sophia of Kyiv” National Reserve.

On September 4, the “Saint Sophia of Kyiv” National Reserve was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv. According to Director General Nelia Kukovalska, the attack shattered windows and destroyed the glass vestibule.

On August 24, on the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, a joint prayer service was held at St. Sophia Cathedral attended by representatives of various denominations and religious communities. Participants prayed for peace, an end to the war, and the future of Ukraine.

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