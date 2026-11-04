Air Quality in Kyiv: Data as of November 4

As of the morning of November 4, 2026, air quality in the capital is generally good. At the same time, monitoring stations in certain areas of Kyiv are showing moderate levels of pollution.

Readings on different maps may vary slightly, as services use their own networks of stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it is important to consider the overall trends and readings in a specific area, rather than a single value.

Air quality can change throughout the day. Before spending an extended period outdoors, it’s a good idea to check the current readings.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map shows air quality levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The system collects information from a network of online monitoring stations, some of which operate in real time.

As of 7:00 a.m. on November 4, 2026, air quality in Kyiv is generally good. However, readings in specific districts may vary throughout the day.

The lowest pollution index was recorded in the Darnytskyi district—18 AQI. The highest, moderate pollution level is observed in the Sviatoshynskyi district—44 AQI. Data for the Podilskyi and Pecherskyi districts are not being updated due to technical issues.

The Aqicn map displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from good to hazardous pollution levels.

The LUN Misto AIR system measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format. The higher the AQI value, the higher the pollution level.

If air quality has deteriorated, you should limit your time outdoors and stay indoors whenever possible. It’s best to keep windows and doors closed and wait to ventilate your home until the situation improves.

It is also recommended to avoid physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities. Indoors, you should minimize the inflow of polluted air from outside. If you have an air purifier, use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious and monitor their well-being.

As a reminder, on November 3, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones. As a result of the enemy attacks and damage to the capital’s energy infrastructure, the main water supply facilities of Kyivvodokanal were left without power on November 3.

Warming centers are being set up in Kyiv due to damage to the power distribution center – Klitschko

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