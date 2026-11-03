Taxi services in Kyiv have complained about a shortage of drivers during the unrest

The demand for taxi services in Kyiv during prolonged air raid alerts significantly exceeds the number of available drivers, which is why market operators are unable to fulfill a significant portion of the orders.

Representatives of the Uklon and Bolt services reported this, noting that the scale of the problem depends on the specific security situation in the city.

The companies attribute the imbalance to several factors: heightened security risks, traffic jams, difficult road conditions, and disruptions to GPS navigation caused by electronic warfare systems. In addition, due to rising fuel and vehicle maintenance costs, the current fare does not always compensate for the risks drivers face, while passengers are not always willing to pay more.

To minimize navigation issues, the services have allowed drivers to manually adjust their geolocation. This has helped reduce wait times and bring some vehicles back into service; however, it has not yet been possible to fully offset the negative impact of shelling and alerts.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine.

Previously, the Ministries of Infrastructure and Economy signed a memorandum with the ride-hailing services Bolt, Uklon, Uber, and OPTI, which sets limits on ride fares in Kyiv during air raid alerts, public transit shutdowns, and other logistical crises.

Prior to this, taxi fares in Kyiv had risen sharply. This was caused by disruptions in public transportation: due to a drop in voltage in the power grid, the metro was temporarily suspended, and trams and trolleybuses ran with delays. Against this backdrop, demand for taxis rose, and the cost of some trips exceeded 1,300 hryvnias.

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