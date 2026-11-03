Water supply problems have arisen in Kyiv due to Russian attacks

As a result of enemy attacks and damage to the capital’s energy infrastructure, the main water supply facilities of Kyivvodokanal lost power on November 3. As a result, water supply is temporarily unavailable in some areas of the city, though it is already being restored on the Left Bank.

Kyivvodokanal specialists, together with utility workers, are working to address the damage and are taking all necessary measures to restore service as quickly as possible. The company noted that once power is restored, additional time will be needed to start up the equipment, fill the networks, and stabilize the water pressure.

To provide residents with drinking water, a network of public drinking fountains is operational in the capital. Residents can find the locations of the nearest drinking fountains on the official website of the municipal enterprise “Kyivvodfond.”

Source: PJSC “AK ‘Kyivvodokanal’”.

As a reminder, on November 3, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics sectors.

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