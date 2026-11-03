A 33-year-old woman who hid drugs among her clothes will stand trial in Kyiv

A 33-year-old woman suspected of selling PVP, amphetamine, and cannabis will stand trial in Kyiv. Investigators from the Holosiivskyi Police Department have completed the pretrial investigation of her case. The Kyiv resident faces up to 12 years in prison for her crimes.

The woman was caught during curfew when patrol officers stopped a Subaru Forester on one of the city streets. During the check, law enforcement officers noticed suspicious packages in the 33-year-old passenger’s bag and subsequently called in an investigative team.

During the search, 11 parcels were seized from the woman. Hidden inside, among her clothes, were numerous packets containing powdery and crystalline substances, as well as a plant-based substance.

Forensic analysis confirmed that the seized items included the highly dangerous psychotropic substance PVP, amphetamine, and cannabis, which the woman was storing for the purpose of further distribution.

Investigators detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and, under the procedural guidance of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office, notified her of the charges brought against her under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — the acquisition, possession, and transportation for the purpose of sale of a particularly dangerous psychotropic substance in exceptionally large quantities, as well as a narcotic drug for the purpose of sale. At the request of the investigators, the court imposed pretrial detention as a preventive measure.

Currently, the pretrial investigation into the suspect has been completed, and the indictment has been sent to court. The defendant faces up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. This was reported by the Kyiv Police. In Kyiv, young men were detained for distributing drugs while out for a walk. The Sumy City District Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against a 29-year-old resident of the regional capital, who is suspected of preparing to sell narcotics and psychotropic substances on an especially large scale. A couple from the Drohobych region was selling drugs in juice cartons and dish sponges.

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