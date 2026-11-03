Video: A rally in support of the Defense Forces was held on Independence Square in Kyiv

On Tuesday, November 3, activists gathered at Independence Square in Kyiv to express their support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The rally took place following clashes the previous day in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region.

More than 70 people took part in the rally, most of them young people.

“The idea for this rally came about literally overnight, after the outrageous events where we saw that Russian disinformation agents were trying to create the impression that the Ukrainian Defense Forces lack support. Our goal is to counter Russian propaganda and show that we are all united and that even spontaneously, on a weekday morning, we can gather, even in a small group, to support all the Defense Forces and all their representatives who are currently fighting for our independence, helping on the home front, and so on. We are proud of them and support them,” said activist Yulia Stomina.

She emphasized that in the fifth year of the war, the only guarantee of freedom, health, and life for Ukrainians is the Defense Forces, who are holding the front lines.

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Participants in the rally held blue-and-yellow posters reading “I Support the Ukrainian Defense Forces” near the stele on Maidan. As a sign of Ukrainian unity, they joined hands and raised them high. In addition, those present recited the “Prayer of the Ukrainian Nationalist.” Activists also sang the Ukrainian national anthem and chanted: “I support the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” “Ukraine—above all else!” “Glory to Ukraine—glory to the heroes!” and so on.

Several police officers and municipal security guards were present at the scene. The rally lasted less than 30 minutes, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Battalion commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.

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